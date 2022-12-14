Coast breakfast star Toni Street tests positive for Covid

Toni Street has tested positive for Covid. Photo / Supplied

You might have noticed that Coast’s cheerful Toni Street was not on-air with Breakfast co-hosts Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace this morning.

That’s because the beloved broadcaster revealed to her followers last night that she tested positive for Covid-19 and was at home recovering.

Posting on her Instagram story the mum of three said, “Covid has finally got me, just slept for three hours, the main symptom is body aches including a stiff neck so far.”

Along with a picture of her positive RAT test the radio star added: “I’ve just got the anti-viral and will be starting that today too, hoping that will help slay this thing!”

Toni Street revealed in an Instagram story that she tested positive for Covid. Photo / Instagram

In an update to Instagram this morning the star said her Coast breakfast “family” are so far testing negative, as are the rest of her immediate family including her children and her husband, Matt France.

In the update posted to her Instagram story, Street said this is the first time she has had Covid and her symptoms include body aches, constant sneezing and napping every few hours.

She also said paracetamol is helping her manage her symptoms and said she thinks the antivirals are helping with her body aches but added the aftertaste of them is “foul, like when a pill gets crushed up and you taste it.”

The star gave an update to fans this morning. Photo / Instagram

Street shared with the Herald that she had received lots of messages from people with autoimmune conditions wanting to know her symptoms and whether antivirals are working for her.

She said, “I had to check with my specialist to make sure I wasn’t going to have an allergic reaction to them like I did when I took an antibiotic last (and ended up with a liver injury) but he said I’m good to go.” adding, “I’m feeling pretty good, at the moment it’s just like a bad cold and I’m hoping the antivirals will keep it that way!”

Street was diagnosed with rare autoimmune condition, Churg-Strauss syndrome in 2015 and in 2018 she had a reaction to antibiotics and suffered from a liver injury. Sharing a photo with the Herald, the radio star said at the time, the injury caused her eyes to turn a yellow shade.

Toni Street had an allergic reaction to antibiotics in 2018 and suffered from a liver injury causing her eyes to turn a yellow colour. Photo / Supplied

It comes days after health experts warned Kiwis to take measures to ensure they don’t bring Covid-19 home with them over the Christmas holidays as experts expect the peak of the current wave to hit late December.

In an update on Monday, the Ministry of Health revealed that over the past seven days there have been 40,098 new cases of Covid-19 in the community reported to them.

While the wave’s growth is now tracking toward the lower end of initially modelled estimates, experts are looking to late December as its peak.

If a current doubling time of about four weeks holds steady or slows, it is possible the wave might top out before then – but this isn’t yet clear.

A positive Covid test is the second blow for Street this week as she revealed on her Instagram stories someone had created a fake account and is attempting to impersonate her on Facebook.

She wrote, “This is a fake FB account - someone is impersonating me and promising prizes - please report.”

Toni Street has been targeted by online scammers. Photo / Instagram

Facebook scams have becoming increasingly common in recent years using the likenesses of prominent New Zealanders. Newstalk ZB hosts Kate Hawkesby and Mike Hosking, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett have all seen their images used in scams in the last two years.



