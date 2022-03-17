Coast Breakfast looks back at Sam Wallace and Sarah Bowman's love story on their wedding day Video / Coast Breakfast

Coast breakfast host Sam Wallace is tying the knot with fiancee Sarah Bowman today.

Speaking from the wedding venue in Russell yesterday, Wallace said he was feeling really good "apart from the lack of sleep".

"I just can't wait for it to unfold and get into it."

In a sweet video shared on Coast's Instagram page, Wallace looked back on his and Bowman's love story.

From welcoming their son Brando to finding out they were having twins, he looked back at some of the couple's most emotional moments - including their proposal which was filmed alongside Wallace's Coast co-hosts.

"The reason I'm doing this is because I can't imagine spending my life without you," an emotional Wallace told Bowman.

Co-host Toni Street is his groomswoman today - and yesterday she reminisced on her first time meeting Wallace.

"I'm just so excited to be here, I've known you for over ten years now," she said. "The first time I met you, you were this young guy with curly hair who hopped into the lift at TVNZ."

And it's Street who Wallace has to thank for making it to the big day - she's the one who introduced him to his soon-to-be wife.

"I feel very proud as a friend that you've been such a great dad, and it makes me proud to be your friend and I cannot wait to stand next to you tomorrow," she said.

Street gave an update on the big day on Coast Breakfast this morning.

Speaking from the Duke of Marlborough in Russell, she confessed there may have been a mishap with her groomswoman suit.

"We are wearing bow ties, now Sam is in charge of bringing the bow ties up and I have not physically clapped eyes on them yet, which worries me a little bit because that was his responsibility!" she joked.

"I've got the rest of my suit but if he hasn't got the bow ties, we are in big trouble!"

But she said the groom was "chilled" and had celebrated with many friends the night before.

If there was a moment today when he would "be a mess", it would be seeing his son Brando wheel his twin daughters down the aisle in a "little trolley".