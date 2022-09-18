Chrissy Teigen has responded to cruel trolls. Photo / Getty Images

Supermodel and pregnant mother-of-two, Chrissy Teigen, has responded to "brutal" comments made when she revealed she'd had a life-saving abortion, rather than what she originally described as a miscarriage, two years ago.

Teigen explained she made the decision to terminate after doctors told her her son, Jack, was an unviable pregnancy that she would likely not survive if she continued to carry him. She shared that it's taken two years for her to realise what she went through was an abortion, not a miscarriage.

According to the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old, who is married to musician John Legend, received hateful messages on social media which included accusations Teigen was "lying" about being left with no choice but to abort her pregnancy to save her own life.

I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was. But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it. https://t.co/x5XPu7pg2S — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2022

Early last week Teigen spoke out about her ordeal and how she had come to terms with the fact that her loss wasn't accurately described as a "miscarriage".

Initially, Teigen and her husband announced their son, Jack, had died due to a partial placental abruption, where the placenta detaches from the womb impacting the baby's access to oxygen and causing heavy bleeding for the mother.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Teigen spoke about her experience at Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit in Beverly Hills:

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions," she shared.

"It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention."

She said while she had long considered her loss a miscarriage, her husband, Legend, helped her realise what she'd actually been through was an abortion.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way. I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage.

"And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion," she admitted.

But the reaction to Teigen's latest conversation about her loss has been described by the mother, pregnant with her fourth child, as "brutal".

Comments such as: "Sorry you lost your child but stop milking this story" and "she's such a drama queen, she needs therapy" were posted below an article detailing Teigen's abortion story.

Teigen has since tweeted about the messages she was receiving.

"I knew this would happen, and honestly I've already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn't make me feel worse though.", she posted on Twitter.

Followers have responded in support of Teigen telling the supermodel and founder of cooking brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, that "no matter what it's technically called; you still lost a baby and it's heartbreaking."

As she progressed through her pregnancy with her third child, Teigen and her husband documented their loss on Instagram.

She detailed how she had suffered heavy bleeding, had to wear adult diapers and was put on bed rest. But, she shared: "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she posted, before revealing that Jack did not survive.

'To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Teigen initially thought she wouldn't be able to be pregnant again but revealed in August last year that she is expecting her fourth child via IVF.