Chris Rock. Photo / Supplied

People planning to attend one of American comedian Chris Rock's upcoming shows must abide by a strict set of rules or prepare to be "immediately ejected".

The threat has raised eyebrows online ahead of the beginning of his Australian tour next week, with ticketholders given firm orders surrounding the event's phone-free policy.

Holders of tickets, which cost between A$134.85 ($150) and A$217.05, have been told "no mobile phones, smart watches, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the venue".

Anyone who dares bring their phone into the venue can expect to be swiftly booted, the Ticketek booking site warns.

"Anyone caught with a mobile phone in the venue will be immediately ejected," the site reads.

All devices will be stripped from audience members when they arrive, and secured in a YONDR pouch that will be unlocked by a special device at the end of the show.

Guests will be required to take their unusable phones to their seat and hold them throughout the show.

Afterwards, they will line up to have the pouch unlocked at an unlocking station before leaving the venue.

Guests will also need to print physical copies of their tickets to gain entry because digital ticketing won't be available, Ticketek warned.

Someone who purchased tickets for Rock's show at Sydney's Aware Super Theatre expressed concern over the strict rule in a post to Reddit on Thursday.

"Just got tickets to see Chris Rock, terms on the tickets say all phones and smart watches will be secured and you'll be ejected if caught using them," they wrote.

"I'd kind of like to be able to be reached by the person watching the kids, what the f*** is with this?"

The ticketholder's concern was addressed by another Reddit user, who claimed the same system had been in place for other comedians, musicians and movie premieres.

"I've had to do it many times (comedians like Dave Chappelle, musicians like Jack White, film premieres). There's usually a designated place where you can get your phone unlocked and check it if required," they wrote.

The Ticketek event page states that guests "may access their phones at designated YONDR unlocking stations in the lobby" during the show if they need to.

Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars. Photo / AP

"We appreciate your co-operation in creating a phone-free viewing experience," the page reads.

Rock made global headlines earlier this year after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars for making a bald joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

The comedian broke his silence last month during a performance alongside Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle at Madison Square Garden, according to ET Online.

"Yeah, that sh*t hurt, motherf***er – but I shook that sh*t off and went to work the next day," he said.

After remaining mostly silent for months, the comedian-actor addressed getting smacked while headlining stand-up shows in New York and New Jersey, the New York Post reported.

"Anyone who says 'words hurt' has never been punched in the face," he said.

During the event, Hart brought a live goat onstage and introduced it as "Will Smith".

Ticketek has been contacted by news.com.au for comment.