Chris Noth's And Just Like That scenes reportedly cut amid sexual assault allegations

And Just Like That... A new chapter of Sex and the City announced in December. Video / HBO Max

Chris Noth's final scenes have reportedly been cut from And Just Like That....

The 67-year-old actor's alter ego John James 'Mr Big' Preston was killed off in the first episode of the Sex and the City spin-off but he had reportedly also filmed scenes with on-screen wife Sarah Jessica Parker in Paris, France, to feature in the season finale.

However, after the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, insiders told TV Line the cameo footage "will not make it to air" now.

Noth was first accused by a woman who claimed he had "raped her from behind" in 2004 when she was 22, while the second woman claimed she was 25 and had had a dinner date with the actor in New York before he allegedly assaulted her.

The Sex and the City actor was then accused of "acting inappropriately" toward actress Zoe Lister-Jones when they both worked on Law & Order.

And Noth's most recent accuser, singer Lisa Gentile, alleged the actor had "sexually victimised" her in 2002 by kissing her and touching her breasts against her will.

In Noth's original statement about the first two allegations, he said the claims were "categorically false" and insisted he "did not assault these women".

He said: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

He later insisted he wouldn't be making a fresh statement.

He told paparazzi while walking in his neighbourhood in Massachusetts: "You have my statement, right? My statement is out, I rest by my statement. I'll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that's all I can give."

The actor has been fired from his role in The Equalizer and dropped by his talent agency in the wake of the allegations.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.



If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.