Chris Hemsworth reveals his brother was in the running for the role. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth almost missed out on the role of Thor to his younger brother Liam.

The 38-year-old actor reprises his role as the God of Thunder in the new Marvel blockbuster "Thor: Love and Thunder" but revealed his younger sibling very nearly got the part instead.

Chris's older brother Luke plays an actor version of Thor in the new movie and the star teased the possibility of Liam appearing as a multiverse alternative of the superhero.

The "Rush" actor told MensXP: "He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don't know, I could cross paths with him. That will be fun.

"In this film, [the multiverse] is not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future, as you say, it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in."

Chris previously revealed his initial audition for the role was disappointing but he was given another opportunity as film chiefs felt Liam was too young to play Thor.

He recalled: "I think my audition sucked. I think that was the response I got."

Brothers Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth. Photo / Getty Images

Hemsworth - revealing that his brother was among the final five actors in the running for the part - added: "They were like, 'Look, he's great, but he's a bit young.' My manager then said, 'Well, he does have an older brother,' which was me. I came back in, re-auditioned a few times, and just had a different attitude.

"Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother got a look in and I hadn't.

"I also had done a couple of films in between those two auditions, so I had a bit

more experience and confidence in what I was going to do."