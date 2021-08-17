Chris Evans slammed for lack of representation in upcoming Middle East series

Actor Chris Evans has copped backlash for his latest TV series. Photo / Getty Images

Blockbuster Marvel star Chris Evans has been blasted over his latest TV project, which has been dubbed "unacceptable" and "absolutely grotesque".

Evans has come under fire for his latest TV project, a new six-part series about US foreign policy in the Middle East.

Evans' civic media organisation, A Starting Point, announced the project yesterday titled Influence and Power in the Middle East, which will "explore America's past, present and future in the region".

that chris evans CIA propaganda show is hella grotesque. aside from the DISTINCT lack of MENA voices, you're really booking JOHN BOLTON, the man who has for decades frothed at the idea of war with iran, to be the main speaker on the country? BOTH SIDES, huh? what a goddamn joke. pic.twitter.com/IcmjOpvRSE — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) August 16, 2021

But the news was fast overshadowed by intense social media backlash, with fans pointing out a lack of involvement from Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) voices.

I have been an all out fan of @ChrisEvans since I was in Iraq. But as a girl that grew up in the Middle East in the midst of all the conflicts, it pains me that Chris Evans is working on a show regarding foreign policy in the Middle East with zero MENA voices. Unacceptable. — RJ (رشا) (@rj_jedi) August 16, 2021

Despite the series' intention to "highlight the generations of people who have been impacted by decades of war and instability" in the region, the show is dominated by figures from the US Government including Ambassador John Bolton, Secretary of Defence Leon Panetta and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

And even amongst these all-American voices, only two women despite many USG women who worked on/in MENA over many years. You can do better @ChrisEvans @WillHurd https://t.co/k2Zo7u1boe — Tamara Cofman Wittes (@tcwittes) August 16, 2021

Evans is yet to address the backlash.

The six-part series, which saw Evans team up with actor/filmmaker Mark Kassen and entrepreneur Joe Kiani, is set to air on August 30 on Evans' production company website, astartingpoint.com.

Really, @ChrisEvans? The last thing we need right now is more white folk talking to us about the Middle East as if they ever had a place there to begin with.



Use your money to fund MENA creators and storytellers instead. https://t.co/7qyKi61MBZ — Tariq Raouf (@tariq_raouf) August 16, 2021

Other guests set to speak on the series include Former Saudi Arabia ambassador Joseph Westphal, Former Yemen ambassador Barbara Bodine, National security adviser Stephen Hadley, and will be guest hosted by former CIA operative and Texas Congressman Will Hurd.

.@ChrisEvans is starting a show focused on US foreign policy in the Middle East that has absolutely no MENA voices involved. This is absolutely grotesque. https://t.co/uiErUgpHDc — Swara Ahmed (@spiderswarz) August 16, 2021

It comes after US forces were withdrawn from Afghanistan as the Taliban overran the Afghan military and swept across the country, conquering most major cities in the last two weeks.