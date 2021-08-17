Chris Evans slammed for lack of representation in upcoming Middle East series

Blockbuster Marvel star Chris Evans has been blasted over his latest TV project, which has been dubbed "unacceptable" and "absolutely grotesque".
Evans has come under fire for his latest TV project, a new six-part series about US foreign policy in the Middle East.
Evans' civic media organisation, A Starting Point, announced the project yesterday titled Influence and Power in the Middle East, which will "explore America's past, present and future in the region".
But the news was fast overshadowed by intense social media backlash, with fans pointing out a lack of involvement from Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) voices.
Despite the series' intention to "highlight the generations of people who have been impacted by decades of war and instability" in the region, the show is dominated by figures from the US Government including Ambassador John Bolton, Secretary of Defence Leon Panetta and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Evans is yet to address the backlash.
The six-part series, which saw Evans team up with actor/filmmaker Mark Kassen and entrepreneur Joe Kiani, is set to air on August 30 on Evans' production company website, astartingpoint.com.
Other guests set to speak on the series include Former Saudi Arabia ambassador Joseph Westphal, Former Yemen ambassador Barbara Bodine, National security adviser Stephen Hadley, and will be guest hosted by former CIA operative and Texas Congressman Will Hurd.
It comes after US forces were withdrawn from Afghanistan as the Taliban overran the Afghan military and swept across the country, conquering most major cities in the last two weeks.