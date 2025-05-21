Chris Brown's next court appearance is scheduled for June 20 in London. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Brown has been released on bail by a London court after being charged over an alleged “unprovoked attack”.

The 36-year-old musician – who has not been asked to enter a plea yet in the case – has been ordered to pay a £5 million (NZ$11m) security fee to Southwark Crown Court after Wednesday’s (May 21, 2025) bail hearing, which he was not present for.

Judge Tony Baumgartner confirmed the singer will be allowed to continue his world tour, with dates in the UK in June and July.

The security fee – with £4m paid immediately and £1m due in seven days – is a financial guarantee to ensure he returns to court.

If Brown breaches bail conditions, he could be asked to forfeit the money.