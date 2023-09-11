Cher has officially announced her first-ever Christmas album, due to be released later this year. Photo / Getty Images

Cher has officially announced her first-ever Christmas album, due to be released later this year. Photo / Getty Images

After all this time, iconic pop star Cher has finally announced her first-ever Christmas album.

The 77-year-old music legend this week took to Instagram where she made a festive announcement to her massive 2.6 million followers, letting them know they will be able to celebrate the holiday season with her in a special way — by listening to her first Christmas album.

Posting the upcoming record’s festive cover art, Cher said: “Are you spending Christmas with me?”

The Believe singer also shared an alternative album cover in which she has blonde hair and is wearing a silver glittery gown, posting: “Christmas already? But I’ve got nothing to wear...”

Cher has not released an album since 2018 with her hit album Dancing Queen — which featured covers of all Abba songs, many of which were sung in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Her last original album was Closer to the Truth, which came out in 2013.

When will Cher Christmas be released?

Despite the exciting announcement and sleek cover art, the singer is yet to reveal exactly when fans will be able to get their hands on the festive record.

But, you can save up all your tears because it’s not all bad news. Although the release date has not yet been confirmed, excited fans have been given the option to pre-order the album now.

It’s expected the album will be made available just before the holiday season at the end of the year.

Who will be on the album?

Of course, the main star of the album is Cher but it appears this album is a thing of firsts because she confirmed it will also feature several duets.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain last week, the singer said, “I’m really, really excited because there’s millions of people on it and I’ve never had duets,” adding, “I’ve never had people on any of my records and this was a last-minute thing. I’m kind of a last-minute girl.”

However, when asked who exactly will appear on the songs, Cher kept quiet, “I can’t, I can’t. But they’re special,” she said. “I mean, I’m in awe of all of them.”

What songs will be on the album?

Any fan of the Grammy winner knows she doesn’t stick to the status quo, and that is why Cher Christmas won’t be filled with traditional songs. It will instead be her own renditions of classic holiday music.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last month she said, “It’s not your mother’s Christmas album. It’s a Cher Christmas album, whatever that brings along with the name,” adding, “It’s definitely my idea of a Christmas album. I had to do what I felt. There’s no Silent Night.’”



