“Ultimately, once the project ended, they realised they were on different pages with what they wanted,” a source close to Tatum said.

“It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped.”

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz on the set of Blink Twice.

The news came as a massive shock to fans, with Kravitz and Tatum having openly gushed about each other in interviews during the Blink Twice media blitz.

“[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together,” the insider continued.

However, once the tour was over, the pair was forced to start thinking about their wedding, which proved to be the beginning of the end.

“Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar,” the source said, adding the process put “a lot of pressure on them” and made them “rethink”.

Earlier this week, People reported that “multiple sources” close to the couple had confirmed they’d gone their separate ways after more than three years together.

The news came just two months after Blink Twice’s release, and within weeks of Tatum finalising his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, from whom he separated six years ago.

The Magic Mike star and Dewan have one child together, daughter Everly, who was born in 2013.

After their marriage breakdown in 2018, Tatum entered an on-again, off-again relationship with British singer Jessie J, while Dewan is engaged to fellow actor Steve Kazee.

Meanwhile, Kravitz was previously married for two years to Karl Glusman, with the couple calling it quits in 2021.