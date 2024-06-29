Advertisement
Celine Dion says she feels ‘embarrassed’ when she suffers a seizure

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Video / Prime Vide

Celine Dion feels “embarrassed” every time she suffers a seizure.

Two years ago Dion, 56, revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease that causes involuntary spasms and muscle rigidity, and she admitted the disorder has taken its toll on her both physically and mentally.

Speaking in her Amazon Prime Video special I Am: Celine Dion, she said: “Every time this happens it makes you feel so embarrassed. You don’t like to not have control of yourself.”

However, Dion has taken strength from two strong women, late opera singer Maria Callas and her own mother Therese, who brought up 14 children on limited funds.

A scene from 'I am: Celine Dion' shows a medical professional tending to Celine Dion during an unexpected seizure. Photo / Amazon Prime
She said: “My husband [Rene Angelil - who died in 2016 after battling throat cancer] offered this [a necklace] to me. It was owned by Maria Callas. I hope she gives me some strength - I think she will.

“My mum was a very strong person. Sometimes there was nothing left in the fridge but she never told us that we had nothing to eat. She would make dough and there were carrots - she made a few beautiful hot pies. She said that she prayed that she wouldn’t hear ‘Mum, what is that?’

“Mum is the superhero. We only felt love, affection, attention - I have that in me. That is my greatest foundation.”

