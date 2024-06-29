I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Video / Prime Vide

Celine Dion feels “embarrassed” every time she suffers a seizure.

Two years ago Dion, 56, revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease that causes involuntary spasms and muscle rigidity, and she admitted the disorder has taken its toll on her both physically and mentally.

Speaking in her Amazon Prime Video special I Am: Celine Dion, she said: “Every time this happens it makes you feel so embarrassed. You don’t like to not have control of yourself.”

However, Dion has taken strength from two strong women, late opera singer Maria Callas and her own mother Therese, who brought up 14 children on limited funds.