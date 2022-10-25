Shortland Street actor Courtenay Louise could be this season's female winner.

OPINION:

No one panic - but we have made it to the final six.

Buckle in though because if you think it’s going to be smooth sailing to the $100,000 finish line you will be mistaken.

Get your meditation songs on, take deep breaths and don’t let the next four episodes break you. If I learned anything from last year’s season it’s that it only gets more backstabby and intense from here on in.

The eliminations also get sadder though and in an effort to make it easier on myself, here are my predictions of who we may say goodbye to next and who might make it to the treasure first.

Dame Susan Devoy

Dame Susan Devoy. Photo / TVNZ

Strength: She’s Dame Susan Devoy

Weakness: Being the celebs’ “nana”

Predicted placing: Sixth

Oh, Dame Suzy D. She’s a boss, a hard a** and yet throughout the show we have seen her sob on the beach, become Elvis Lopeti’s nana and let down her walls. If you had asked me at the start of the show who would win, I would literally throw my money towards the dame. Take it! Take it!

But now I can see she’s more done with the show than I am with the club at 3am. She took out her frenemy, Lynette Forday, won the trivia charity challenge and now she’s ready to go home and have a shower and a sleep in a real bed - she may also stop for some cheeky Maccy D’s on the way home.

Elvis Lopeti

Elvis Lopeti. Photo / TVNZ

Strength: Being the sassiest sass king there is

Weakness: Will drop everything to give a main character moment dance performance

Predicted placing: Fifth

I hope I’m wrong about his placing because honestly, Lopeti is giving me life. Throughout the show he has delivered nothing but sass, entertainment and quality content. Let’s not forget the moment he told Ron Cribb to “stretch your damn legs open”.

Do you think anyone else would get away with saying that to Cribb? Absolutely not. Unfortunately - and it kills me to say this - but Lopeti’s traits aren’t ones I see winning the final. He doesn’t have the cutthroat trait this game requires.

Siobhan Marshall

Siobhan Marshall. Photo / TVNZ

Strength: Puzzles

Weakness: Screams in shock when she realises she’s crying

Predicted placing: Fourth

Marshall has a special place in my heart because she is the most relatable celeb on the show - put your hand up if you also refer to someone by first and last name when they’re on your hitlist. But while she is an absolute legend at puzzles and pretending she is friends with someone *cough Jesse Tuke cough* just so she can execute a revenge plan, I have one concern.

I think she is putting too much energy into revenge-seeking and not enough energy into tactical thinking. Marshall please, Louise is double-crossing you! It’s not just Tuke.

She is an angel but I don’t think she is the angel taking home $100,000 for her charity.

Cam Mansel

Cam Mansell. Photo / TVNZ

Strength: Will break a pinky promise without hesitation

Weakness: Chicken nuggets

Predicted placing: Third

He took a back seat in the first couple weeks of the show but as we get closer to the final, Mansel gets more and more screen time and as we see more of the radio host, I can’t shake the feeling that he has a secret weapon. What is it? Who knows, maybe it’s a chicken nugget he stashed away. Whatever it is, my spidey senses are tingly and I think he may just make it to the final.

He put Tuke in the naughty corner last night and if the saying, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” is anything to go by, he and Louise will successfully overthrow the navigator.

It’s the girls and the gays against the world. Slay.

Jesse Tuke

Jesse Tuke. Photo / TVNZ

Strength: Navigator, clue holder, double-crosser

Weakness: Desperate to be bros with everyone

Predicted placing: Second

Tuke can’t possibly win. I refuse to believe someone can be so lucky in reality TV. There would be literal mutiny. He has the clues, he knows where the treasure is but in the spirit of expecting the unexpected, I have a feeling the treasure isn’t where he left it or something just as sinister.

What a final that would be. Am I challenging the producers to come up with something wild? Yes. Wow me, surprise me, leave me gobsmacked. Give me the final that tops all finals.

Courtenay Louise

Courtenay Louise. Photo / TVNZ

Strength: Can cry on demand

Weakness: Must hot girl walk when deliberating a decision

Predicted placing: First

Louise’s mission has been consistent the entire game. She wants to win and she doesn’t care how she does it. At this point she’s double-crossed, she’s pulled sneaky maneouvers and done what any good general would do: she has kept her friends close and her enemies closer.

I like to look at the facts when placing bets, and right now Tuke has the most likely chance of winning but in that same breath, Louise is not only a master manipulator, she’s debatably the most competitive on the show. If anyone can overthrow the navigator, it’s her.

Plus, I’m desperate for a woman to win. Girl power all day, every day.

Celebrity Treasure Island airs weekly, Mon-Wed, 7.30pm on TVNZ2 and TVNZ +.



