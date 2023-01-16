Cate Blanchett called to abolish televised awards ceremonies while accepting a gong at the Critics’ Choice Awards today.
The Aussie star, 53, took to the stage to receive the Best Actress accolade for her performance in Tár, delivering an impassioned speech in which she called the win “ridiculous” and praised her fellow nominees before being played out.
Blanchett, who has two Oscars and won a Golden Globe for Tár just last week, called the category a “patriarchal pyramid,” demanding to “stop the televised horse race of it all”.
While many have praised the star for calling out the industry for pitting women against each other, some viewers couldn’t help but call her out for hypocrisy as an Oscar favourite.
“Well, that speech made me not want to see Cate Blanchett win the Oscar, give it to Michelle Yeoh, who probably won’t sh*t on her own awards while getting it,” one critic wrote.
Blanchett began by joking, “I’ve got gum in my mouth. I really didn’t expect to be standing here,” and, “This is actually the second award of the evening: Julia Roberts, earlier, presented me with a bottle of mouthwash. So thank you, Julia. This is a poor second.”
“I can’t believe I’m up here. This is ridiculous,” she continued with a laugh, “I’m so old!”
She went on to assert that “best actress” is an “arbitrary” term “considering how many extraordinary performances” there were by women last year. Blanchett was up against Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).
“I would love it if we would just change this whole f***ing structure. It’s like what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here. Why don’t we just say there was a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another?”
“And stop the televised horse race of it all,” continued Blanchett.
“Because, can I tell you, every single woman with a television, film, advertising, tampon commercials — whatever — you’re all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually. So thank you. I share this with you all.”
In Tár, Blanchett plays fictional composer named Lydia Tár, an EGOT winner who is hailed as a trailblazer for women in the industry, until sexual misconduct accusations surface, sending her career into a nosedive.
Responding to recent criticism of the film, the actress told BBC Radio 4 that Tár is a “very provocative film, and it will elicit a lot of very strong responses for people. … [We wanted] to create a really lively conversation.”
The winners list
FILM
Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Young Actor/Actress: Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans
Best Acting Ensemble: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Best Editing: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Hair and Make-up: Elvis
Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Comedy: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Animated Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Foreign Language Film: RRR
Best Song: “Naatu Naatu,” RRR
Best Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár
TV
Best Drama Series: Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Actress In A Drama Series: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
Best Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Actor In A Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
Best Actress In A Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Limited Series: The Dropout (Hulu)
Best Movie Made For Television: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Best Foreign Language Series: Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Best Animated Series: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Best Comedy Special: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)