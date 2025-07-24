Advertisement
Cardi B sued for assault, battery and negligence after throwing microphone off stage

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Cardi B attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Cardi B is being sued for alleged battery after throwing a microphone off stage in 2023.

The 32-year-old singer was performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas on July 29, 2023, when she allegedly threw her microphone at the unnamed woman in the audience.

According to the complaint, filed

