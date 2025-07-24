Cardi B attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Cardi B is being sued for alleged battery after throwing a microphone off stage in 2023.

The 32-year-old singer was performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas on July 29, 2023, when she allegedly threw her microphone at the unnamed woman in the audience.

According to the complaint, filed in a court in Nevada, Cardi B “appeared onstage under visibly high-temperature conditions and, while holding a microphone, verbally requested that the audience splash water on her”.

The lawsuit claims that Cardi B “made repeated gestures and statements encouraging concertgoers to throw water, implicitly authorising and inviting light splashing from drinks.

“[Cardi B] further demonstrated her consent and participation by pouring water from a bottle over her body while onstage,” and she ”physically reacted to splashes by slapping her posterior while audience-thrown liquids made contact with her”.