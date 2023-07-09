Cara Delevingne has been roasted by F1 legend Martin Brundle after she declined his interview. Video / @news.com.au

Martin Brundle is a Formula One icon but it seems one celebrity snubbed him anyway.

The legendary commentator was doing his usual pre-race grid walks over the weekend, when he came across supermodel Cara Delevingne. What happened next has ignited fierce backlash online.

When approaching the former Victoria’s Secret model, Brundle was given a smile from the star before a man told him she wouldn’t be speaking.

According to news.com.au, a persistent Brundle wasn’t discouraged and went on to try for a chat saying, “She doesn’t want to talk? But that’s the deal now. Everybody talks on the grid.”

With no luck, he went on to ask the model, “Can we have a quick chat? Sky F1. The deal is everybody has to speak.” But Delevingne stayed firm on her decision and said, “I can’t hear anything. I’m so sorry.”

Liam Payne, Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne were spotted at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain. Photo / Getty Images

The snub resulted in a cheeky comment from an annoyed Brundle who could be heard muttering,”I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting.”

The snub has since gone viral on Twitter with many fans calling out Delevingne for her blasted refusal to talk to the commentator, with many baffled someone with the privilege of being on the grid wouldn’t speak to such a legendary broadcaster.

One person wrote, “Cara Delevingne, absolute garbage behaviour. You’re on the grid, talk to Martin Brundle.”, another sarcastically quipped, “Thoughts and prayers with Cara Delevingne after her sudden loss of hearing. Get well soon.”

However, one person believed Brundle was in the wrong and wrote, “At this point, Martin Brundle is just doing it to manufacture the moment for the controversy of it all.

“You can clearly see the PR rep tell him “no” and shake his head when he goes up towards Cara Delevingne.” Adding, “He had an out and he chose not to take it to make a statement.”

I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx https://t.co/ZIIbrKB0kO — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 9, 2023

It earned a reply from the model herself who said “I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides,” before posting a follow up tweet saying she had “so much fun” and was “so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think”.

Despite the apparent snub, Brundle went on to talk to other celebrities including actress Florence Pugh, former One Direction star Liam Payne, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and singer Sam Ryder.