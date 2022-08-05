Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
EntertainmentUpdated

Canvas Soundtrack to My Life: Posenai Mavaega, Auckland Theatre Company's music director

5 minutes to read
Auckland Theatre Company music director Posenai Mavaega.

Auckland Theatre Company music director Posenai Mavaega.

Karl Puschmann
By
Karl Puschmann

Culture Editor and Entertainment Columnist

Soundtrack to my life

Sensitive to a Smile - Herbs

This song entered my life through Radio With Pictures, the early music video show on television. I was impressed seeing brown people on TV. At

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.