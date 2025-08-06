She went on to say: “Not only do you have yourself, you have your significant other, your kids, the other person’s significant other, their kids. I mean, so many people are hurt in the wreckage. The wreckage doesn’t happen on its own.”
The TV star went on to insist she wasn’t well during that time of her life and was “looking for comfort”.
She added: “I think I was so sick during that stage - ’cause remember how I told you there was months of headaches and stuff like that - I was looking for comfort anywhere I could get it.
“I felt so much pain. I felt so sick. I didn’t go to the doctors. I just felt some certain kind of way, and the pain was so much that I had gotten to the point of, like, almost hating waking up in the morning, which I had never been that kind of person ...
“But I do think a bunch of things happened in my life all around the same time, and I had zero control of any of them. Like, I just was running around like a chicken with my head cut off.”
Mellencamp also confessed she wants to maintain a good friendship with Arroyave despite all that’s happened between them, saying: “I just want him to be happy, and I want our kids to be happy, and I want us to be able to have a good friendship and relationship, and I don’t want to do anything to hurt him.”