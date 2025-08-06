Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 50th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire. Photo / Getty Images

Teddi Mellencamp fears her cancer is payback for the hurt she caused other people.

The reality TV star split from her husband Edwin Arroyave - the father of her kids Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5, - shortly before she was told her stage four melanoma had spread to her brain and lungs this year and the pair put their divorce plans on hold so Arroyave could support her through treatment.

Mellencamp has now given an emotional interview in which she expressed her fear that getting cancer is “payback” for the way her marriage ended. During an appearance on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, she explained: “I’ve never talked about it [the end of my marriage] at all, just because of the kids, and I’ve never wanted anybody to have a guarantee [of] whether it happened or didn’t happen, but what I can say is: Did I do things that hurt other people? Yes.

“To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that’s why it got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback. Nothing goes without payment, I guess.”

Mellencamp was rumoured to have been unfaithful to her husband during her marriage, and she admits her mistakes caused a lot of hurt.