Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cancer is ‘my payback’: Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence on affair with horse trainer

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 50th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire. Photo / Getty Images

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 50th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire. Photo / Getty Images

Teddi Mellencamp fears her cancer is payback for the hurt she caused other people.

The reality TV star split from her husband Edwin Arroyave - the father of her kids Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5, - shortly before she was told her stage four melanoma had spread to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save