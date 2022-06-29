Cameron Diaz has made a surprising announcement about her Hollywood career. Photo / Getty Images

Cameron Diaz is emerging from retirement to star in a new Netflix movie alongside Jamie Foxx.

The 49-year-old US actress, who hasn't starred in any projects since 2014, is making a long-awaited comeback to the big screen in the upcoming film Back in Action.

Foxx, 54, shared the announcement on Twitter with an audio clip of himself, Diaz and NFL legend Tom Brady talking about the Charlie's Angels star's "un-retirement" over the phone.

In the video, Brady, who announced his retirement from football earlier this year before retracting the decision just weeks later, can be heard giving Diaz tips on re-emerging into the spotlight.

"I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire. And I am relatively successful at un-retiring," Brady can be heard saying.

Diaz said she was "anxious" but "excited".

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Little is known about the upcoming film, but Canadian comedy actor Seth Rogen is on deck to direct, having also co-written the script alongside Brendan O'Brien.

Interestingly, Diaz's last film credit was also alongside Fox in 2014's Annie remake.

The dynamic duo previously starred alongside each other in Any Given Sunday in 1999.

After she wrapped on the publicity trail for Annie, Diaz virtually disappeared from Hollywood.

Cameron Diaz's last film role was alongside Jamie Foxx in 2014's Annie remake. Photo / Getty Images

The mother-of-one, who has been married to rocker Benji Madden since 2015, has rarely made public appearances and has only given a handful of rare interviews - including one in 2018, when she told Entertainment Weekly she was "retired".

Appearing on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce in February last year, Diaz seemed unsure about a potential return to acting, saying how motherhood has shifted her priorities.

Her daughter, Raddix Madden, was born in December 2019.

"Will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to, but will I? I don't know. I have no idea," Diaz said in the interview.

"Maybe, never say never, but I couldn't imagine being a mum now where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child."

Aside from being a mother, Diaz also owns an organic wine brand, Avaline, which she started with fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power in 2020.

"Avaline is the only sort of day-to-day work that I'm doing other than, you know, being a wife and a mother," she added, noting that winemaking was "rewarding".

Diaz is one of the most popular actresses of this generation, having starred in a string of box office hits including Shrek, Charlie's Angels, My Best Friend's Wedding, Vanilla Sky and There's Something About Mary.