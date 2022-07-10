Cameron Diaz has revealed a moment early in her modelling career nearly landed her in hot water. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood icon Cameron Diaz inadvertently found herself in a very risky situation as a model in the early 90s.

The reclusive star, who recently announced her return to acting, was chatting to Hillary Kerr on her Second Life podcast, when she recounted her year living in Paris to pursue a career in the fashion world.

She explained that in the US, she had made money as a catalogue model, but in Paris, she struggled to find success.

"I didn't work a day. I was there a full year and I didn't work one day. I couldn't book a job to save my life.

"I got like one job but really I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco – I swear to God."

Describing the unusual modelling assignment, she said she was given a locked suitcase to transport from Paris to Morocco "that had my 'costumes' in it … quote, unquote".

"When I got [to the airport], the guy was like whose suitcase is this, can somebody open it? And I was like ... All the calculations in my head went running back."

Explaining that it was before strict airport security measures had become commonplace across the globe, Diaz remembered thinking: "What the f*** is in that suitcase? I'm like this blonde-haired blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it's the 90s, I'm wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down. I'm like ... this is really unsafe."

She went on to say she simply explained that it was not her case and she had no idea whose it was, and went on her way.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

After the Morocco debacle, Diaz booked her first-ever acting gig as Tina Carlyle in The Mask opposite Jim Carrey, despite having never acted before.

The 49-year-old US actress, who hasn't starred in any projects since 2014, is making a long-awaited comeback to the big screen in the upcoming film, Back In Action, alongside Jamie Foxx.

Foxx, 54, shared the announcement on Twitter with an audio clip of himself, Diaz and NFL legend Tom Brady talking about the Charlie's Angels star's "un-retirement" over the phone.

In the video, Brady, who announced his retirement from football earlier this year before retracting the decision just weeks later, can be heard giving Diaz tips on re-emerging into the spotlight.

"I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire. And I am relatively successful at un-retiring," Brady can be heard saying.

Diaz said she was "anxious" but "excited".

Little is known about the upcoming film, but Canadian comedy actor Seth Rogen is on deck to direct, having also co-written the script alongside Brendan O'Brien. Diaz's last film outing was also with Foxx, in the 2014 remake of Annie.