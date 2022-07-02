Voyager 2021 media awards
Murder, loveable schmucks and literal treasure: Top TV picks for the week

6 minutes to read
NZ Herald

Watch, listen and be inspired by Calum Henderson's definitive list of what's hot right now and from the vault.

The Midwich Cuckoos (Neon/Sky Go, from Monday)

First the animals begin acting up, then the electronics

