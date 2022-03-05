Voyager 2021 media awards
Entertainment

Gentleman pirate Rhys Darby, basketball and Elizabeth Holmes: Top TV picks for the week

6 minutes to read
NZ Herald

Watch, listen and be inspired by Calum Henderson's definitive list of what's hot right now and from the vault.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Photo / Supplied
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Photo / Supplied

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Neon, from Tuesday)

It sounds like a documentary

