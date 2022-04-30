Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Entertainment

Tammy Faye, true crime and the making of The Godfather: Top TV picks for the week

6 minutes to read
NZ Herald

Watch, listen and be inspired by Calum Henderson's definitive list of what's hot right now and from the vault.

The Staircase. Photo / Supplied
The Staircase. Photo / Supplied

The Staircase (Neon/Sky Go from Thursday)

First released in 2004, French-made television documentary The Staircase has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.