Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Entertainment

Thomasin McKenzie, pirate gold and murder: Top TV picks for the week

6 minutes to read
NZ Herald

Watch, listen and be inspired by Calum Henderson's definitive list of what's hot right now and from the vault.

Sherwood. Photo / Supplied
Sherwood. Photo / Supplied

Sherwood (TVNZ+, from Tuesday)

The first thing you learn about the Nottinghamshire village of Sherwood is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.