Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Entertainment

Murder, David Attenborough and Ms Marvel: Top TV picks for the week

6 minutes to read
NZ Herald

Watch, listen and be inspired by Calum Henderson's definitive list of what's hot right now and from the vault.

The Rising. Photo / Supplied
The Rising. Photo / Supplied

The Rising (Neon, from Monday)

We've all at some point in our lives imagined what it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.