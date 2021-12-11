Voyager 2021 media awards
Entertainment

Bake Off, Die Hard and current-day Sex in the City: Top TV picks for the week

6 minutes to read
NZ Herald

Watch, listen and be inspired by Calum Henderson's definitive list of what's hot right now and from the vault.

The Sex Lives of College Girls. Photo / Supplied
The Sex Lives of College Girls. Photo / Supplied

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Neon, from Wednesday)

Like John Hughes or Nora Ephron before

