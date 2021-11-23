Caitlyn Jenner dishes on her feud with Ellen DeGeneres on Big Brother VIP

Host Sonia Krugers kept the excitement level at a high for the Big Brother VIP finale last night. Photo / Channel 7

Ellen DeGeneres joins the club of global celebrities getting trash-talked on Big Brother Australia VIP. Meghan Markle got a tongue lashing when her half-brother Thomas was on the show, Kris Jenner got a verbal bashing from her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, and the show held on to the best for last.

Footage of Caitlyn Jenner discussing a feud she had with US comedian, Ellen DeGeneres, stole the how in last night's finale. While the finale was ostensibly about who would be crowned the winner, the juicy Ellen gossip was a whole lot more memorable.

Host Sonia Kruger set the bombshell up beautifully, prompting the final three contestants: "Now, I desperately need to hear some juicy celebrity gossip".

Finalist Luke Toki of Survivor fame heard his cue loud and clear and jumped on in.

"Caitlyn told me she didn't like Ellen!" Toki blurted out. "Somehow, they started feuding on Twitter. They had a Twitter fight. And then she expected Ellen to apologise to her and Ellen didn't."

And then, like the pro she is, Kruges throws to the footage of the unseen moment, where Caitlyn is telling the other contestants about her experience on the comedian's talk show.

"I did go on (the show), and then I blasted her a**," she flicks her hair over a shoulder.

The other contestants listen intently. This conversation is the most glamorous thing that'll ever happen to them. As Caitlyn recalls, everything was going swell during her 2015 appearance on the talk show. But then it rumbled downhill when Ellen asked her about gay marriage.

"Looking back on it, I could've handled a couple of things a little bit differently," Caitlyn reflects on the answer she gave. "Because I didn't think she'd respond the way she did. And then she goes to me, 'Well it sounds like you're really not for it (pro gay marriage). And I said, 'No, I just said I'm for gay marriage'.

"The next week, she goes on Howard Stern's radio show and says I was against gay marriage — and absolutely burnt my a**. And so, in the media, I got really tough on her."

Caitlyn says she considered calling Kris and getting her to ban the kids from ever going on the talk show again, but then she decided that was a bit OTT. It was very level-headed of her. Better to hold onto the grudge and talk about it six years later on a weird Australian reality show.

Not to get all Elle Woods, but here's the answer Caitlyn gave to Ellen during the interview in question.

"I'm a traditionalist. … I kinda like tradition and it's always been a man and a woman," she said, before adding her stance on gay marriage had evolved since transitioning. "As time has gone on, I think a lot of people on this issue have really changed their thinking here to, 'I don't ever want to stand in front of anybody's happiness.' That's not my job, okay? If that word — 'marriage' — is really, really that important to you, I can go with it."

Ultimately Luke Toki was crowned winner of Big Brother VIP 2021, but really it was the Ellen feud that won the day.