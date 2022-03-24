Bryan Adams shuts down Today show host's question. Video / Today Show

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams has awkwardly shut down a question during a live interview on Today Extra.

The 62-year-old guitarist appeared on the Channel 9 morning show to talk about his 15th studio album, Happy It Hurts, but the hosts were more keen to discuss a megahit song from his past.

Bringing up his classic 1984 anthem, Summer of '69, co-host Belinda Russell pointed out Adams was "just a kid" in that era, before asking: "So what is the real story behind Summer of '69?"

"I don't want to talk about that, I wanna talk about the new album, that's why I'm here," a steely-faced Adams clapped back.

His blunt answer prompted co-host David Campbell to utter "wow, okay" before he broke out in fits of laughter, as Belinda attempted to rectify the cringe moment.

She said: "Let's talk about it! Happy It Hurts is out! It's officially out. We were listening to it before and it's a great song."

It's not a huge surprise Adams wasn't keen on delving further into the song's lyrical meaning, having previously revealed several times that despite common conception at the time of its release, it is not a nostalgia tune for the year of 1969.

Bryan Adams refused to talk about the meaning behind his hit song Summer of '69. Photo / Getty Images

"The reason I chose 69 is because of the sexual position," he candidly revealed in 2008.

He added: "The imagery in the song is about romance, nostalgia, being a struggling musician and making love.

"I just threw in the lyric 'It was the summer of '69 and it stuck. And the guitar intro is about the only thing I can play, so that was pretty easy."

It turns out there was even a little clue in the lyrics that suggested this. At the very end of the track, Adams sings the one-off line: "Me and my baby in a 69."