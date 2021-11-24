Brutal tumble on live TV for The Voice contestant

People rushed to help a musician on The Voice who fell over a piece of stage equipment live on TV. Video / The Voice

People rushed to help a musician on The Voice who fell over a piece of stage equipment live on TV. Video / The Voice

A contestant from the US version of The Voice has become a topic of conversation on social media after taking a nasty fall on the show's latest episode.

Wendy Moten, who is being coached by Blake Shelton, was walking off stage after her performance when fans noticed she tripped over a piece of stage equipment and tumbled to the ground.

Contestant Wendy Moten took what looked like a painful fall on live TV. Photo / NBC

Cameras quickly cut to host Carson Daly but his attention was on Moten as he checked to see if she was okay.

"Unfortunate moment for Wendy Moten, who is walking off, and we hope she's OK," he said before the show cut to commercial to allow crew members and Shelton to assist Moten off the stage.

Host Carson Daly looked worried as the camera panned to him after the fall. Photo / NBC

Yahoo Entertainment reported Shelton had his back turned to Moten as she took the nasty tumble but he quickly rushed to help her as soon as he knew what had happened.

After returning from the commercial break, Moten stood with Daly and insisted she was fine.

"I'm OK!" she said. "I'm a little bruised, but you know what? I'm still ready to go!"

"You scared us with that mishap onstage!" Daly said as he comforted her. "We've never had anything like that happen."

Moten told viewers she was okay, just "a little bruised". Photo / NBC

Safe to say Moten and her team's performance of The Four Tops' Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch), will go down in US The Voice history.