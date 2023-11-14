Heming has shared a sad insight into her own state of mind while Willis battles FTD.. Photo / Instagram

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, has got candid about her personal struggles with her husband’s ailment.

The Die Hard star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) at the start of 2023, about one year after announcing his retirement from the screen as he battled with aphasia, which causes speech difficulties.

Since then, his family have continued to raise awareness and share health updates on social media.

Her most recent tragic confession comes after the former model revealed that she “struggles with guilt” while caring for her husband, reports news.com.au.

She told Sunday Paper: “I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don’t.”

“When I’m able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it’s not lost on me that not all care partners can do that.

Actor Bruce Willis poses with wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and the five children they share. Photo / @demimoore

“When what I share about our family’s journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern.”

Heming – who has daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Willis – went on to say that she hopes to continue to “be an advocate” for those navigating similar hurdles.

She added: “I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood.”

“I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family’s same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs…

“It’s important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families, who don’t have the time, energy or resources to advocate for themselves.”

Bruce Willis has now been diagnosed with dementia, his family has shared. Photo / @rumerwillis

Heming then revealed that she still has “hope” for Willis, despite his worsening condition.

She added: “I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed.”

“I understand this disease more now, and I’m now connected to an incredible community of support. I have hope in having found a new purpose — admittedly one I never would have gone looking for — using the spotlight to help and empower others.”

Willis shot to fame in the 1980s and ‘90s after starring in Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Armageddon and Pulp Fiction.

The esteemed actor has also been nominated for five Golden Globes throughout his career - winning one for Moonlighting - and has also been nominated for three Emmys, winning two.