Bruce Willis has danced along to Lizzo with his daughter Mabel amid his health struggles.

The 67-year-old actor was diagnosed with aphasia - a degenerative brain condition that affects the ability to communicate - in March but his wife Emma took to Instagram on Friday to show a video of him smiling as he danced along to Lizzo hit 'About Damn Time' with their 10-year-old daughter Mabel.

Alongside the video, Emma wrote: "Bringing that weekend in strong! #TGIF #happyfriday" (sic)

The 'Die Hard' star - who has been married to Emma Heming-Willis since 2009 and also has eight-year-old Evelyn with her, as well as Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore - was said to be "stepping away" from acting back in March due to his diagnosis and just months later, Emma, 46, admitted she had been "struggling" with having to care for her husband full-time and it had "taken a toll" on her mental health.

She said: "When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins. I don't do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore.

"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero. That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."