Bruce Willis spotted shooting hoops. Video / emmahemingwillis

Bruce Willis has still got it.

The Die Hard actor was seen showing off his skills earlier this week when his wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video to her Instagram story of the actor playing basketball.

The clip captioned, "I see you BeeDub", shows Willis and three other men playing a round of basketball in a backyard. The actor who is dressed in a long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, sneakers and a blue baseball cap could be seen catching a bounce pass from a friend and making a layup.

It comes after the Willis family revealed in March that the actor would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia. Since the announcement, Willis' wife has been open about her struggles with balancing herself and her family.

In a May interview with The Bump, the model admitted, "I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero.

"That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

Bruce Willis can be seen in a blue cap shooting hoops with friends. Photo / Instagram @emmahemingwillis

She added, "For us as a family it's always been about making memories. I'm not even sure we have rituals or traditions," continuing, "We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don't take that for granted."

Willis shocked fans as his family, including his five daughters, current wife and ex-wife, released a joint statement on Instagram announcing his retirement from acting following his aphasia diagnosis which is "impacting his cognitive abilities".

His family wrote that it was a "really challenging time".

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that."

The news follows months of speculation about the Die Hard star's health and rumours that he was churning out straight-to-video releases in the knowledge that his health was declining.

He and his wife share two daughters together, Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray Willis, while Willis also shares three daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

The actor shares a close bond with his entire family including Moore, even quarantining together during the start of the Covid pandemic.