Video captures the singer falling on stage while performing in Amsterdam on Saturday but quickly recovering after stumbling on a set of stairs. Video / Nietbarkie9 via TikTok

The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and cancelling his September shows, citing doctors’ orders.

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website on Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The postponed shows include scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. “We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some.”

Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour plus concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.

Jake Clemons and Max Weinberg of the E Street Band perform with Bruce Springsteen during his 2023 international tour at Gillette Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier in the tour, the 73-year-old left fans concerned when he took a tumble on stage while performing in Amsterdam in June.

During the performance of his hit song Ghosts, a fan captured the moment the star stumbled on the stage stairs, causing the crowd to gasp. Still holding his guitar, the star rolled over and lay on his back while his band and stage crew came to help.

Thankfully the star wasn’t hurt and laughed off the fall before getting to his feet and telling applauding fans, “goodnight everybody”.

Sharing the moment on Twitter, one fan wrote, “thank goodness nothing happened to Bruce Springsteen when he fell on stage last night,” while another wrote “I’m glad he’s ok! I like the Brucester!!”

A third joked “he fell because the jeans are still too tight!”

