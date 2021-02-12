Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancelled: Season eight will be the last

Lets just say the show coming to an end has left many fans in tears. Photo / Supplied

Unfortunately for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans, the forthcoming eighth season will be the last.

Diehard fans of the show will know that it was actually cancelled back in 2018, however thanks to the pressure from dedicated viewers, the show was revived.

At the time, fans took to Twitter to start a petition, which led to another network, NBC, picking up the incredibly popular series from Fox.

Now, the show's executive producer Dan Goor has released a statement online confirming that the new season will be the last.

Goor thanked fans for their unwavering dedication to the show, which has had an extra three seasons because of them.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons.

"They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family.

"But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 11, 2021

It has been one of the greatest joys and honor of my life to play Amy. I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew. To our amazing fans, we love you. No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot! 🚨❤️ https://t.co/WsbCyhr5WC — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) February 11, 2021

I'm sad it will end, but happy to have had the chance to be a part of something so special.



♥️ @nbcbrooklyn99 https://t.co/QcKPrROsb2 — terry crews (@terrycrews) February 11, 2021

Love our show and thankful to everyone who helped bring these extraordinary people into my orbit. Charles Boyle changed my life for the better in a million ways. But we’re not done! To the best fans, we ❤️ you. You’re the real sexy train and don’t leave the station quite yet! https://t.co/Ke36YnEOuG — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) February 12, 2021

In an interview with Access Daily last year, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews admitted that season eight was initially reconsidered due to the death of George Floyd – which caused widespread protests against police brutality in America.

"We've had a lot of sombre talks about it and deep conversations, and we hope through this, we're going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year," Crews said. "We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible."

i’m so sad i can’t believe i’ll have to say goodbye to my comfort show🥺😭😭 #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/1f3MVMOOSJ — larissa (@jugschandler) February 11, 2021

Season 8 is set to resume filming in "the fairly near future", star of the show Andy Samberg told Lad Bible this week. Filming had been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"We started shooting, then we shut back down. So we're waiting to come back again," Samberg said. "It's scheduled for the fairly near future for us to return. There are a few factors going on – the surge in the [coronavirus] numbers in Los Angeles is a big one."

He added: "There is a continuity to the people and the stories and the set becomes its own organism and you don't want to disrupt that. I think you can [lose a bit of rhythm], and we'll find that out when we come back."