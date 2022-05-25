All-star couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stun at The 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo / Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham had his wedding vows tattooed on to his arm as a tribute to his new wife Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son tied the knot with the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress in a lavish ceremony in Miami, Florida in April and he's now shown off a huge new tattoo of his wedding vows on his upper right arm.

The words are written in black cursive script and read: "Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always.

"Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day."

Brooklyn's vows then go on to gush: "Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today.

"I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend.

"Nicola - today you become my partner, my other half - and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you."

Beckham's words conclude with him saying: "I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved.

"I can't wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine."

The star showed off his new ink in an Instagram story posted on Wednesday. Photo / Instagram / @brooklynpeltzbeckham

The tattoo is inked on his inner arm and stretches from his armpit almost down to his elbow.

Brooklyn, 23, married Nicola, 27, at her family's estate in Miami, Florida on April 9.

He has several tattoos dedicated to his wife, including an image of her mother's rosary beads, the word "lover" on his finger and a picture of her eyes on the back of his neck.