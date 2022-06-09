Britney Spears ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander has dramatically crashed her wedding. Photo / Getty Images, Instagram

Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari has been dramatically crashed by an unexpected guest.

Taking to Instagram, Jason Allen Alexander - the singer's first husband - filmed the moment he crashed the couple's special day.

Alexander turned on his Instagram live stream, which showed him approaching on-site security at the wedding and explaining who he was. He could be heard saying Spears "invited him" and that she was his "first and only wife" before admitting he was there to crash the event.

The video then showed a physical altercation before Alexander's phone suddenly froze.

TMZ later reported Spears' ex-husband successfully made it into the singer's property, where he continued to live stream before being restrained by security once more.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department was called and quickly responded to the trespassing incident, with TMZ reporting they are still on the scene.

A witness told Daily Mail: "It all happened very fast. Three cop cars just showed up and went screeching up her drive.

"We were all trying to figure out what's going on, especially after the fire truck left."

It is not known if Spears and Asghari's ceremony had already begun when her ex-husband crashed the event.

It comes after Page Six spoke to Kevin Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, who confirmed the Spears' sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 - who the singer shares with Federline - will not be attending their mother's wedding.

While Kaplan did not confirm whether the boys received an invitation from Spears or made their own decision not to attend the nuptials, he said they felt "the focus of the day should be on Britney and Sam", adding: "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are due to be married today in an intimate ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

TMZ also reported Spears' brother, Bryan, will be in attendance, but her parents and sister Jamie Lynn were not invited following the bitter fallout over her conservatorship battle.

Sources told the outlet that details are still being worked out, including who will walk the singer down the aisle - but confirmed the couple will marry in an intimate ceremony surrounded by 100 friends and family.

In November last year, the pop star revealed that Donatella Versace would be designing her wedding dress.

Spears was first romantically linked to Asghari in 2016 after meeting on the set of the singer's Slumber Party music video. However, it wasn't until five months later that the pair got in touch again.

Asghari revealed to GQ in June, "It was the humbleness that attracted me," adding, "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

The pair got engaged in September after dating for five years.