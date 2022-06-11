Britney Spears revealed on Instagram she had a "panic attack" before walking down the aisle. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears revealed on Instagram she had a "panic attack" before walking down the aisle. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears tied the knot with her long-time partner, Sam Asghari yesterday but revealed she had a panic attack before the intimate ceremony.

In a lengthy Instagram post coupled with photos from the special night, the Toxic singer admitted she felt "nervous" and had a "panic attack" shortly before she walked down the aisle.

She started the post with "Wow! Holy holy c***! WE DID IT! WE GOT MARRIED! Gggggeeeeezzzzz! It was the most spectacular day!" Going on to say, "I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE'RE GETTING MARRIED! I had a panic attack and then got it together,"

She continued to thank her "crew" who turned her home into "literally a dream castle" before thanking a few of her A-list guests for attending.

"So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock! Drew Barrymore my girl crush and Selena Gomez who btw is way prettier in person if that's possible both came! I was speechless. I kissed Madonna again and we danced into the night with Paris Hilton."

She then thanked Versace designer Donatella Versace for designing her dress, adding "I felt so beautiful" and then shared some of the antics from the night: "We all fell on the dancefloor at least 2 times! I mean come on, we were all voguing!"

She ended the post with a sweet tribute to her new husband: "Sam Asghari I love you!"

The pop star didn't make any mention of her ex-husband crashing the event.

Many celebrities conveyed their well-wishes to the pop star, including Heidi Klum who said: "Congratulations you two. Wishing you lots of Love and Happiness forever."

The Hit Me Baby One More Time songstress' wedding took place at her $7 million Los Angeles mansion and was attended by a series of A-list celebrities including Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

However, only one member of her close family was invited. Father Jamie, mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn all missed the nuptials and both of her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 skipped the event.

It is not yet known if the teen boys failed to receive an invitation from Spears or made their own decision not to attend the nuptials.

Spears' brother Bryan was the only family member in attendance, according to TMZ.

Spears was first romantically linked to Asghari in 2016 after meeting on the singer's Slumber Party music video. However, it wasn't until five months later that the pair got in touch again.

Asghari revealed to GQ in June "it was the humbleness that attracted me", adding: "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

The pair got engaged in September after dating for five years.