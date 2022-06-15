Britney Spears has called out her brother in a recent Instagram post. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has called out her brother in a recent Instagram post. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has slammed her brother in a recent Instagram post.

In a since-deleted post, the singer addressed rumours that her brother Bryan attended her wedding.

People Magazine reported the star referenced her brother's appearance on the As Not Seen on TV Podcast in 2020 and wrote a lengthy Instagram post saying: "Your podcast interview was so special! When asked by that incredibly kind man 'why doesn't your family just let her be?' Your response was 'she can't even make a dinner reservation'."

She added: "What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan! You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond?"

She later added: "Psss I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations."

Spears married her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari earlier this month with Page Six reporting the star did not invite her parents or sister, Jamie Lynn to her June 9 wedding.

The family are reported to still not be speaking following their subsequent falling out over the termination of a 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021.

Britney Spears with brother Bryan and mother Lynne. Photo / Getty Images

It was revealed the singers two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were also absent from the intimate wedding.

Despite not being invited to the wedding, the singer's estranged mother took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter, via the public comments section.

After Spears shared photos from the ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, her mother commented on the post saying: "You look so radiant and happy! Your wedding is the 'dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!

"I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

The popstar's mother also liked a post from Asghari's sister Fay Asghari, congratulating the pair on their "emotional" wedding.

Spears is yet to publicly respond to her mother's comment.