Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly tying the knot. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears and her fiance, Sam Asghari, are reportedly set to tie the knot in a matter of hours.

The pair will marry in an intimate ceremony surrounded by about 100 people made up of friends and family, according to a new report from TMZ.

The outlet reported Spears' brother, Bryan, will be in attendance, but her parents and sister Jamie Lynn didn't receive invitations after their fallout over her conservatorship battle.

Sources told TMZ that it's not yet known who will walk the pop star, 40, down the aisle, as details are still being worked out.

Ahead of the nuptials, Spears shared video of her and Asghari, 28, riding in a Rolls-Royce where she showed off what appeared to be a bridal-themed manicure and glasses of Champagne, Page Six reports.

In November, Spears revealed that Donatella Versace would be designing her wedding dress.

Asghari proposed to Spears at her house in September after dating for about five years.

Spears and Asghari were first romantically linked after they met on the set of the singer's Slumber Party music video in 2016.

They took nearly "five months" to reconnect after her video shoot, Spears said in a radio interview in 2017.

"I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," Spears recalled about digging up his phone number. "He's just a really fun, funny person."

"It was the humbleness that attracted me," he said in a GQ interview in June.

"She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

Despite riding high on luxe vacations recently, the pair experienced a loss when Spears announced she had suffered a miscarriage.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the statement read. "This is a devastating time for any parent."