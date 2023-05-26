'With family there's always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds.' Photo / AP

'With family there's always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds.' Photo / AP

Britney Spears has met with her mother after a long estrangement.

The Toxic singer hasn’t seen Lynne Spears for years amid tensions with her family over Britney’s 13-year conservatorship - which came to an end in November 2021 - but her mum flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles on May 24 and the pair spent around two and a half hours together.

Sources told TMZ that Lynne was driven from LAX airport to the home of Britney’s manager, Cade Hudson, and from there took an Uber to her daughter’s home.

The 41-year-old singer didn’t know exactly when to expect Lynne but knew she was in town to see her, and let her into the house - where her husband Sam Asghari was also present - for a few hours to catch up.

Insiders told the outlet that “the ice between mother and daughter is thawing” and the pair had exchanged text messages before Lynne came to visit.

The source added: “Lynne is committed to making it right with her daughter.”

Lynne Spears and Britney Spears are seen in Los Angeles on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

In an Instagram post, the Gimme More singer revealed that she and her mum had been estranged for three years, but had now reconciled.

Accompanied by a throwback picture of her younger self dressed in a pink tutu, Britney wrote: “My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!”

Seemingly mending their relationship, Britney revealed the pair were on good terms. “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Lynne apologised to her daughter in October for “anything and everything”.

She said online to Britney in October about the conservatorship: “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!

“I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Britney Spears and mother Lynne Spears. Photo / Getty Images

Lynne also begged the singer to unblock her so they could speak in person – prompting Britney to tell Lynne to “go f***” herself.

Britney ranted on Instagram: “For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!! As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk of their a**** !!!

“I was the mother f****** Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t co-operate … even in America, the land of the free!!!! Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!! Not one mother f****** person stood up for me !!! (sic)”

Following her more general rant about her family, Britney then directed her ire to Lynne.

She wrote: “Mom take your apology and go f*** yourself !!! And to all the doctors for f****** with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f****** a**!!!!”

Additional reporting by New Zealand Herald.