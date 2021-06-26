Britney Spears' public support may not mean much in court

Britney Spears' long-awaited court appearance in her conservatorship battle. Video / Twitter

Britney Spears' powerful plea to a judge to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008 brought sympathy and outrage from fans, famous supporters and even casual observers who say she deserves independence.

Yet lawyers who deal in such matters say the speech itself may not have helped her in the legal process, which will be long and arduous.

"When Britney spoke, I mean, the world listened. This was amazing," family law attorney Peter Walzer said. "Now, whether the judge will buy it, whether the judge will let her out of her conservatorship, my bet is no."

Britney Spears supporters gather outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at a courthouse. Photo / AP

Spears' passionate, at times emotional address on Wednesday to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was the first time in 13 years she has spoken in open court on the conservatorship, which she called "abusive" and "stupid".

The conservatorship was put in place as Spears, hounded by paparazzi and media scrutiny while a new mother, underwent a very public mental health crisis in 2008.

Spears revisited the speech in an Instagram post Thursday, apologising "for pretending like I've been ok the past two years".

"I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me," she said, later adding: "Believe it or not pretending that I'm ok has actually helped."

In court, Spears said she is forced to keep using an intrauterine device for birth control and take other medications, is prevented from getting married or having another child, and is not allowed to have her own money.

The #FreeBritney movement was launched in 2019 and aimed to raise awareness about the singer's situation. Photo / AP

She condemned her father and the others who control it.

The speech was compelling for the same reasons it may be problematic to the court. She spoke very quickly, often profanely, and could seem out of control as she rattled off injustices and the emotional turmoil they have brought her.

"It just seems to me that her presentation to her court didn't do herself any favours," said David Glass, a family law attorney with a doctorate in psychology.

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in 2012. Photo / AP

"The words came out like bullets. She shifted rapidly between thoughts and ideas. She also admitted to being depressed and crying all the time. I'm not her psychologist, but these are things that potentially point to being in the middle of mental illness."

Penny did not tip her hand or offer much reaction to the dramatic presentation, other than to say Spears' speech was "courageous".

It's unclear how much the judge has heard before, either during Spears' previous addresses to the court in closed sessions or in the numerous sealed documents filed in the case.