Britney Spears. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears is set to profit from the re-release of her 2002 film Crossroads as her pricey divorce proceedings loom.

The Toxic singer, 41, admitted she was left a “little shocked” when Sam Asghari filed for divorce from her on August 16, citing “irreconcilable differences”, and sources have said she has agreed to give him cash up to the point where they legally sort out their future financial deal.

An insider has now told Page Six she will receive money from the “back end” of the new version of her film – which is when the contributor of a project gets a percentage of the work’s overall profit.

Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records announced Spears’ much-loved rom-com will be in cinemas again worldwide on October 23-25 in honour of the release of the singer’s highly anticipated memoir the same month.

Britney’s tell-all book The Woman in Me is due out on October 24.

Crossroads saw her land her first lead movie role, playing Lucy, a young woman on a journey for self-discovery who went on a cross-country trip with her childhood friends, played by Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning.

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears. Photo / AP

The film, written by critically acclaimed screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, amassed more than US$61 million ($102 million) in the box office during its original release after being made on a budget of just US$12 million ($20 million).

The movie’s soundtrack also featured Spears’ chart-topping hit I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.

Britney’s new Crossroads deal will help her fund the heavyweight lawyers she has brought on board to handle her divorce from personal trainer-turned actor Asghari.

An insider told UsWeekly magazine about how she has apparently been paying her husband of 14 months a “stipend” from her estimated US$60 million ($100 million) fortune: “She’s paying him until they settle everything in court.”

Spears has hired divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, 55, as part of her legal team, and an insider also told UsWeekly there is “reasons to believe” Asghari will “fight” the prenup they signed before their 2022 wedding.

He has been reportedly living in a rented apartment that could cost US$65,000 ($109,000) a month.

He is said to have moved from the LA mansion they shared into the pricey Ten Thousand building in the city – a 283-unit, 40-storey building that offers rents ranging from US$10,000 ($16,000) to US$65,000 ($109,000) per month.

Sam Asghari with Britney Spears. Photo / Getty Images

There has been speculation Asghari could miss out on a multi-million dollar payday from his divorce from Spears due to an alleged loophole in their prenup.

He is said to have agreed at the start of their 2022 marriage to get US$1 million ($1.6 million) for every two years of their marriage.

But it’s thought he could lose out on the cash as they were only hitched for 14 months before he filed for divorce.