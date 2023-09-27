Britney Spears pictured with her mother Lynne in 2002. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears’ mum, Lynne Spears, is allegedly scraping the barrel after yet another quarrel with her multi-millionaire daughter.

“She is struggling to pay her bills,” an insider told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, prior to claiming that Lynne, 68, is working a part-time job as a substitute teacher to try and put food on the table.

“She has already substituted for several classes at [a local school],” the source added, reports Page Six.

The insider then claimed that the mum is battling with money problems after her “complicated relationship” with Britney, 42, “seriously impacted” her finances.

Page Six has not been able to independently confirm the anonymous insider’s claims. Lynne and her lawyers could not be reached for comment.

However, according to the Spears matriarch’s Instagram bio, she is currently a Rodan and Fields independent consultant. According to Indeed.com, the role can bring in anywhere from about US$18,000 ($30,272) to US$110,000 ($184,993) annually.

Lynne Spears and Britney Spears are seen in Los Angeles on April 12, 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Lynne also seems to contribute to a blog called The Mustard Seeds with four of her pals, in which they often write about local shops and restaurants in the area where they live. However, the blog appears to be more of a passion project than a side hustle since the group doesn’t have a large amount of followers.

When her children, Britney, Bryan and Jamie Lynn Spears, were younger, the mum-of-three ran her own preschool and daycare centre, however she has not shared anything on social media recently about teaching.

On the other hand, Lynne Spears did approach her eldest daughter for financial assistance last year.

In April 2022, close to five months after Britney’s conservatorship officially ended, her mum asked if the Toxic singer would reimburse her for the legal fees she accumulated during the guardianship.

Lynne, who was present at the hearings as an “interested party,” asked Britney to cover the US$660,000 ($1,109,958)-plus bill.

“While acknowledging that the requested fee is in the six figures, [Lynne] respectfully suggests that the request pales in comparison to the millions and millions of dollars that were spent by Jamie Spears to keep [Britney] in her untenable conservatorship, and to perform activities that [Britney] did not request, and that were not in her best interest,” her lawyers argued in court documents obtained by Page Six.

However, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosegart, quickly slammed the request, adding that there was “no legal basis” for it and that the Gimme More songstress had been the Spears family’s “breadwinner” for years.

He also revealed in his documents that Lynne “for at least a decade resided in a large, expansive house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, for which her daughter has also continuously — and generously — paid Lynne Spears’ utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs and maintenance, totalling approximately US$1.7 million ($2.9 million).”

Britney Spears and mother Lynne Spears. Photo / Getty Images

In October 2022, six months after the initial filings, Lynne withdrew her request, reports Blast.

The mum and daughter duo focused on fixing their relationship for a brief stint of time.

They met up in May this year, however after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in August, tensions were once again high between the singer and her family.

“Her meeting with her mum went OK, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled,” a source told Page Six at the time. “Britney is still very angry with [her sister] Jamie Lynn [Spears], too.”

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears. Photo / AP

While Lynne is allegedly struggling financially, Britney is producing one successful project after another.

Since releasing the track Mind Your Business with Will.i.am in July, she has teased her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, which is set to hit shelves on October 24, and her 2002 film, Crossroads, is set to be re-released soon.

On Saturday, an insider told Page Six that Britney will “financially profit” from the re-release of her rom-com movie in theatres on October 23 and 25.