Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot after five years together. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears stunned in a custom-made Versace wedding dress as she and her new husband Sam Asghari tied the knot.

The 40-year-old singer's dress had an off-the-shoulder neckline, long veil and flowing train.

The singer accessorised with a white choker, white gloves, diamond earrings and a diamond necklace.

She was seen wearing two diamond rings, while her new husband opted for a simple silver wedding band.

The groom, 28, was dapper in a tuxedo and looked as if he had won the lottery as he posed for a photo with his new wife.

The Hit Me Baby One More Time songstress' wedding took place at her $7 million Los Angeles mansion and was attended by the likes of Paris Hilton, Madonna and Selena Gomez.

But, notably, none of her close family were invited. Father Jamie, mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn all missed the nuptials.

The happy couple brushed aside a bizarre start to the day as Spears' first husband broke into her house and wedding venue, live streaming his actions.

Jason Alexander, who was briefly married to the pop star in 2004 after a spur-of-the-moment Las Vegas ceremony, trespassed on her property and managed to make it inside her house, where he live streamed to dozens of worried fans.

Asghari proposed to Spears at her house in September after dating for about five years.

The pair were romantically linked after they met on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are seen arriving at Britney Spears' and Sam Asghari's wedding. Photo / Getty Images

They took nearly five months to reconnect after her video shoot, Spears said in a radio interview in 2017.

"I was like, 'he was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," Britney recalled about digging up his phone number. "He's just a really fun, funny person."

"It was the humbleness that attracted me," he said in a GQ interview in June.

"She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

Donatella Versace is seen arriving at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Despite riding high on luxe vacations recently, the pair experienced a loss when Spears announced she had suffered a miscarriage.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the statement read. "This is a devastating time for any parent."

The singer's marriage to Asghari is her third. Her first only lasted 55 hours.

She married Alexander in Vegas on January 3, 2004, but by January 5 their marriage had been annulled.

She married Kevin Federline later that year and went on to have two children with him, Sean and Jayden.

Spears and Federline divorced in 2007.