Britney Spears had several costume changes during the course of her wedding to Sam Asghari. Photo / Instagram

The bride wore Versace for her trip down the aisle but a new video reveals Britney Spears went on to ditch the demure floor-length gown for something a little more risqué to dance the night away in.

The new Mrs Asghari, who tied the knot on June 9, has shared footage on Instagram shows she wore a "diamond thong" under a black blazer as she partied on the dance floor at her wedding reception.

Britney Spears danced up a storm with new husband Sam Ashgari. Photos / Instagram

Spears captioned her video: ""LIVING IS GIVING … pssss don't worry I had my first diamond thong underneath my jacket … hope I didn't offend anyone!!!."

According to Page Six, her new husband, Sam Asghari, also ditched his ceremony attire for a T-shirt emblazoned with "Britney and Sam" and was reportedly grinning from ear to ear the entire night.

The video also showed Spears busting moves with Madonna to the pop icon's 80s hit Like a Virgin, to which fans commented: "How surreal would that be! Jamming to Madonna and Madonna is there lol," while another wrote: "OK. That's pretty rad. Madonna dancing to her own song at your wedding. Wow."

Along with Madonna, guests included Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, who made the bride's wedding dress.

Donatella Versace is seen arriving at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding. Photo / Getty Images

The star-studded congregation was not lost on Spears, who wrote in another Instagram post: "So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock !!!"

"@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that's possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton."

However, Spears' parents were reportedly not in attendance. The family is alleged to have fallen out following the lifting of Spears' conservatorship in November 2021.

But it didn't stop her mum, Lynne, from sharing kind words for her daughter's big day.

"You look radiant and so happy!

"Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 while filming the music video for the singer's track Slumber Party.

After five years together, they announced their engagement in September last year.