Britney Spears' latest move against sister Jamie Lynn in vicious family feud

Britney Spears is currently estranged from her parents and her sister. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has unfollowed Jamie-Lynn Spears on Instagram.

The 40-year-old pop star - who was recently handed back control of her assets after her father Jamie was removed as her conservator after 13 years - no longer has her 30-year-old sibling on the social media platform.

While Britney only follows 46 people on the social media app - including the likes of her fiancé Sam Asghari and close friend Paris Hilton - as of Sunday, she is still followed by former Zoey 101 star Jamie-Lynn.

A source told E! News: "Britney feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long."

It comes amid a rift between the Toxic hitmaker and her family surrounding the conservatorship - which saw Britney without access to her multi-million dollar fortune - and the Lucky singer previously calling them out for the "hurt" they had caused her.

She wrote on Instagram: "My family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply ... so tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped !!!!"

To the outside world is must seem like I'm extremely insecure and if people really knew what I went through, I think they would understand COMPLETELY where I'm coming from !!!!"

Britney previously hit out at her sister when Jamie-Lynn performed a cover of her hit Till the World Ends at an awards show in 2011, claiming that the conservatorship "killed her dreams".

She said: "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill... yet people still try!!!"