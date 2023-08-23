Britney Spears attends the LA premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Britney Spears is reportedly living with her brother amid her shock divorce.

The ...Baby One More Time singer, 41, is said to have stayed close to her older sibling Bryan throughout her long-running battle to free herself from her family’s controversial conservatorship over her life and $60 million (NZ$100m), which was legally ended in April, and he is now understood to have temporarily moved in with her in the Los Angeles mansion she shared with her now-estranged husband Sam Asghari, 29.

A source told Page Six: “He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist.”

The insider added Bryan’s presence is “a great thing for all of” the Spears family.

Page Six previously reported Spears had been feeling “isolated” at her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, as Asghari would allegedly disappear for months on end to work on acting projects before he ended their 14-month marriage.

Spears briefly reunited with her mother Lynne Spears, 68, in May, but sources told the outlet there is “still a lot of hurt there” and they “haven’t quite reconciled”.

Singer Britney Spears with father Jamie, brother Bryan and mother Lynne. Photo / Getty Images

Bryan only publicly spoke once about his sister’s conservatorship, admitting on a podcast in July 2020 that “having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating”.

When Spears married Asghari in June 2022, reports surfaced she had invited Bryan.

His girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin later claimed they were unable to attend due to a prior commitment.

But Spears then denied on Instagram that her brother had made the guest list, telling him: “You hurt me and you know it.”

Insiders have told Page Six she and Sam had been “living separately for months.

Sam Asghari will miss out on multi-million-dollar payout thanks to a loophole in he and Britney Spears’ prenup agreement. Photo / Getty Images

One said: “Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn’t get it. She felt that Sam’s love was not unconditional.

“Of course she feels let down … anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for.

“But he was not super-present. You only have to ask, ‘Where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos?’

“He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go.”