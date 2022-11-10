Britney Spears had several costume changes during the course of her wedding to Sam Asghari. Photo / Instagram

Britney Spears had several costume changes during the course of her wedding to Sam Asghari. Photo / Instagram

Britney Spears has made a heartbreaking confession about her wedding day, and in particular the feeling around her nuptials to Sam Asghari.

The singer took to social media in a lengthy confession, revealing she wasn’t fully “present” at the wedding, saying she hasn’t had “real consciousness” for years.

“There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe, your body cant relax enough to speak !!!” the singer, who was freed from her years-long conservatorship last November, claimed in a lengthy note shared via Instagram.

She clarified that she can now clearly “breathe”, but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances.

“Its been a while for me !!! I CAN NOW … I just hope my family breathes well today !!!” she continued.

“It’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away,” she wrote, referencing her estranged parents, Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, who have come under fire for the roles they played in her conservatorship.

She also revealed on an earlier post she suffered a panic attack moments before walking down the aisle.

“I was so nervous all morning but then at 2pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!

“I had a panic attack and then got it together.”

The 40-year-old married her 28-year-old husband in a ceremony that included guests such as Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace.

After her wedding, Spears has been vocal on social media, taking aim at Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Bown after she said she wanted to portray the 40-year-old in a future biopic.

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!

“Although it’s pretty f***ing clear they preferred me dead … I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!!”



















