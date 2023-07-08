New video shows exactly what happened during an altercation between Britney Spears and an NBA star's bodyguard. Photos / Getty Images and Instagram

New video shows exactly what happened during an altercation between Britney Spears and an NBA star's bodyguard. Photos / Getty Images and Instagram

A new video of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team, has come to light, reports AP.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows the Toxic singer approaching the NBA star from behind and tapping him on the shoulder.

“Excuse me, sir,” Spears is heard saying in a British accent moments before security guard Damian Smith pushes her arm away, resulting in the popstar hitting herself in the face and knocking her glasses off.

Sources who were present during the incident heard Spears exclaim in shock following the alleged assault.

Sam Asghari, Spears’ husband, can also be seen in the clip wearing a white and black shirt. Asghari could be seen rushing towards Smith while Spears tries to compose herself.

Again in a British accent, Spears can be heard yelling at Wembanyama and his bodyguard: “That’s America for you! F**k you all!”, reports news.com.au.

🚨 Video footage of Britney Spears getting struck in the face by Victor Wembanyama’s security guard after she tapped him on the shoulder to ask for a photo (TMZ) pic.twitter.com/wKff54mhkN — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 7, 2023

After the altercation, Spears and the group of people she had arrived with continued walking into the Las Vegas restaurant.

Afterwards, the Womanizer singer was spotted sitting calmly at a table and even grinning during the dinner.

However, an insider revealed that the popstar was “extremely agitated” over the incident and seemed to be in shock, reports news.com.au.

Spears shared a post on Instagram in response to the altercation, saying she “was not prepared for what happened last night”.

She labelled the situation as “cruel and demoralising” after confirming that she had not received a public apology from Wembanyama, his security team or their organization.

She then filed a police report for battery, Page Six confirmed.

After an investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Friday that Spears inadvertently “hit herself in the face” when someone pushed her hand off Wembanyama, according to AP.

Police determined that the security guard did not willfully or unlawfully use force or violence against Spears. No arrests were made and no one was cited, the report said.