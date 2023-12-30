Britney Spears performs onstage in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has reportedly been working on a “top secret” album.

The 42-year-old pop superstar - who regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her immediate family was terminated in 2021 after 13 years - has not released an album since 2016′s Glory but an insider has now claimed that she has been in the studio working on a “series of killer songs” to ensure a powerful comeback despite the “pressure” she is under.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “The Britney album is being kept top secret. Work has been going on behind the scenes for quite a while to gather a series of killer songs to bring Britney back with a bang. She is known as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century so there is pressure for the music to be great.”

The insider went on to add that the Baby One More Time hitmaker has been working with singer/songwriter Charli XCX on the album and the Speed Drive singer has been under Britney’s instructions regarding what she would like for the record as they teased that a new track is due out in the new year.

The source added: “Charli has a great track record when it comes to writing clever pop songs. She went into the studio earlier in the year to make some songs using Britney’s guidance of what she is after.

Spears revealed there is a whole other volume to the book to come after The Woman in Me. Photo / Instagram, @britneyspears

“She came up with a really strong track that is expected to make it on to the album, which Britney’s team hope will be out in 2024.”

Despite this, Britney recently insisted that she had no immediate plans to release new music as she adjusted to her life following the termination of the conservatorship.

Writing in her memoir The Woman In Me, she said: “Pushing forward in my music career is not my focus at the moment. It’s time for me not to be someone who other people want; it’s time to actually find myself.”