Britney Spears and her soon-to-be-husband Sam Asghari broke the devastating miscarriage news on Instagram earlier this week. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari has thanked fans for their support after the couple disclosed earlier this week that they had lost their "miracle baby early in the pregnancy".

Asghari, 28, took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the messages of love and support he was receiving following the devastating miscarriage announcement.

"We have felt your support," the Iran-born actor said.

"We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon."

Spears, 40, has also taken to Instagram, where she reflected on a recent romantic getaway to Mexico. The pop singer posted several stunning pictures of herself happily lounging on the beach with her soon-to-be husband.

Then this morning she posted a video of her dancing, captioning it "I'm definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective".

Her fans appear impressed with how open and honest the star is being on her healing process, with one comment on her new post reading: "You are so beautiful BRITNEY! We LIVE to see you happy and performing with a smile even on Instagram!"

Sam and Britney originally announced last month that they were expecting their first child. The couple then had to share the shattering news through a joint Instagram post on Sunday.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the message read.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

The message then reaffirms the pair's love for each other before promising to continue their attempts to have a child together.

Britney captioned the post with another thank you to her supportive fans, saying, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family, Thank you for your support."

Sam also added a comment, chiming in that "We will have a miracle soon (red heart emoji)."

Britney has two sons from a previous marriage to Kevin Federline, Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16.

Since her pregnancy announcement last month, the singer has been keeping fans updated on Instagram.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back," she posted a few weeks ago.

"I thought, 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.

"… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it."

Asghari and Spears originally met on the set of her music video Slumber Party, back in October 2016.

The pair began dating soon after and became engaged in September 2021.